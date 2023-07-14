WAVERLY — The Bremer County Community Foundation held its 2023 grant awards celebration at the Waverly Area Veterans Post on July 12, announcing the distribution of $185,796 to 37 projects of organizations serving Bremer County through its 2023 grant cycle.

“Our local nonprofits are working hard to improve the quality of life for people in Bremer County, and the Bremer County Community Foundation is honored to be able to support these efforts through grantmaking,” said Stacie Schroeder, chair of the BCCF committee.

The grant recipient organizations, project each grant will fund and grant amounts are listed below by funding area.

Arts and Culture

Tripoli Community School District, piano for Music Room, $7,675

Wartburg Community Symphony Association, Season 71: Making Music Together, $3,000

Waverly Chamber Music Series, Music Series 2023-2024, $3,000

Community Betterment

City of Denver, Library - computer replacement, $2,000

City of Frederika, Fire Department - personal protective equipment, $10,000

City of Janesville, Library - A Community Space For Everyone, $10,000

City of Plainfield, Library - book drop and cart, $2,000

City of Readlyn, Library - technology improvements and learning through STEM, $2,000

City of Readlyn, Police Department - security cameras, $4,000

City of Sumner, Fire Department - replacement turnout gear, $10,000

City of Sumner, Library - things, $2,000

City of Tripoli, Fire Department - thermal imagers and pressure washer, $9,820.16

City of Tripoli, Library - new public computers, $3,300

City of Waverly, Economic Development - Northwest Community Gardens repair, $2,000

Education & Youth Development

Bremer County Fair Association, Youth Enrichment Center at the new fairgrounds, $4,000

Denver Community School, Building Kids and Community, $5,000

Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa, Creating Boundless Possibilities for Students, $2,000

Nashua-Plainfield Community Schools, Nashua-Plainfield baseball/softball complex, $8,000

Sumner Daycare and Learning Center, new facility, $10,000

Waverly Child Care and Preschool, Waverly Child Care & Preschool expansion, $5,000

Waverly Public Library Foundation, room for renewal, $8,000

Environment & Animal Welfare

City of Waverly, Leisure Services - Waverly Bark Park lights addition, $2,424

Health

Bremer County Community Partners, Bremer County Health and Hygiene Project , $2,000

City of Plainfield, first responders - communication devices, $4,000

City of Tripoli, Ambulance Service - monitor/defibrillator unit, $10,000

Readlyn EMS Association, Stryker Stair-Pro stair chair, $2,400

SEMS Ambulance, recertified ZOLL monitors, $5,000

Senior Citizens Group of Waverly, Waverly Senior Center, $3,900

Human Service

Families Helping Families of Iowa, program support for Bremer County youth in foster care, $2,000

Fostering Families Together, training foster parents and back-to-school event, $2,250

Friends of the Family, safe shelter and housing stability, $4,500

North Star Community Services, accessible transportation, $5,000

Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging, Bremer County congregate and home delivered meals program, $7,500

Northeast Iowa Community Action, food pantry, crisis assistance and extracurricular activity program, $9,000

Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Feeding Communities, $5,000

The Larrabee Center, community support services, $5,000

Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way, Holiday Shoppe, $3,000

Decisions on grant awards are determined by a local committee, which consists of volunteers from Bremer County. Committee members include Lisa Biersner, Lois Buhr, Brian Bunce, Gloria Campbell, Deb Hanson, Mike Johnson, Jane Juchems, Karen Neuendorf, Stacie Schroeder (chair), Jennifer Seward and Judi Tripolino.

Grants are awarded through BCCF’s competitive grant process to projects in the program areas of arts and culture, community betterment, education and youth development, environment and animal welfare, health and human service. Grant applicants must be a 501(c)(3) designated organization or government entity serving Bremer County in order to be considered for funding. More information about the BCCF can be found at www.bremerccf.org.