Bremer County announces holiday hours

Bremer County Courthouse

The Board of Supervisors is looking at a 13,000-square-foot addition to the north end of the Bremer County Courthouse.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

WAVERLY — All Bremer County Courthouse offices, convenience center and landfill, and clerk of court will be closed on Dec. 23 and 26 for Christmas.

