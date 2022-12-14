WAVERLY — All Bremer County Courthouse offices, convenience center and landfill, and clerk of court will be closed on Dec. 23 and 26 for Christmas.
Bremer County announces holiday hours
Related to this story
Most Popular
WATERLOO — A local coffee shop where “everybody knows your name” will soon be closing its doors.
WATERLOO — One person was injured when a pickup truck crashed into a building Monday morning.
A water main break at West High School has postponed Friday's boys basketball games against Cedar Falls High School as well as ACT testing scheduled for Saturday.
WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for taking money from an elderly relative’s account.
CEDAR FALLS — Two people have been charged in connection with what authorities described as an “animal hoarding” investigation at a Cedar Fall…
Officials deemed the house unsafe to occupy because of the high ammonia levels and animal feces.
Sykes is charged with felon in possession of a firearm and flight to avoid prosecution in connection with the shooting
WATERLOO — Police are investigating gunfire in a Waterloo neighborhood Monday night.
Councilors voted 4-3 to lower the voting threshold from five to four members for overriding Planning and Zoning Commission recommendations of denial for proposed zoning amendments.
CEDAR FALLS — An Indiana man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at a Cedar Falls hotel in 2021.