Bremer County 4-H to hold open house

ISU 4-H logo

TRIPOLI – On Monday, Oct. 3, Bremer County 4-H will host "Nacho Average 4-H Night" from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bremer County ISU Extension and Outreach Office. 

A presentation will be given by the county youth coordinator to start off, followed by activities, food, meet and greets and giveaways. 

For questions or more information, call Nicole at the Bremer County ISU Extension and Outreach Office at (319) 882-4275 or email at xbremer@iastate.edu

