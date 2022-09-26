Bremer County 4-H to hold open house

TRIPOLI – On Monday, Oct. 3, Bremer County 4-H will host "Nacho Average 4-H Night" from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bremer County ISU Extension and Outreach Office.
A presentation will be given by the county youth coordinator to start off, followed by activities, food, meet and greets and giveaways.
For questions or more information, call Nicole at the Bremer County ISU Extension and Outreach Office at (319) 882-4275 or email at xbremer@iastate.edu.
Cedar Falls ARTapalooza 2022
Artapalooz04.JPG
Artapalooza01.JPG
Artapalooza02.JPG
Artapalooza03.JPG
Artapalooza05.JPG
Artapalooza06.JPG
Artapalooza07.JPG
Artapalooza08.JPG
Artapalooza09.JPG
Artapalooza10.JPG
Artapalooza11.JPG
EVERY PICTURE TELLS A STORY
Artapalooza13.JPG
SMILE FOR THE CAMERA
