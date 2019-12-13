WESTGATE — A Sumner woman died Thursday at the scene of a single-vehicle accident about three miles north of Westgate.
Diane Pauline Buhr, 71, was killed when her pickup truck went into the ditch in the 13000 block of T Avenue. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident at 3:53 p.m.
Buhr's 1998 Chevrolet K2500 truck was southbound when she lost control on the icy roadway and entered the west ditch, according to the sheriff's office. She was ejected from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Sumner Fire Department and Sumner Ambulance.
The incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Technical Collision Investigation team.
Assistant Iowa Attorney General Susan Krisko said Hillary Hunziker killed her ex-husband in 2017. A jury is hearing the first-degree murder case against Hunziker in the Buchanan County Courthouse in Independence.
Hillary Hunziker, 34, at left, talks with defense attorney Laura Gavigan during a break in trial on Thursday in the Buchanan County Courthouse in Independence.
Brenda Milnes, at right, said she told her daughter, Hillary Hunziker, to check into a hospital hours before she killed her ex-husband. She was testifying Thursday in Buchanan County District Court in Independence in the first-degree murder trial of Hunziker.
Division of Criminal Investigation Agent Matthew Schalk with the knife officers found on Hillary Hunziker. He testified Thursday in the first-degree murder trial of Hunziker, 34, accused of killer her ex-husband, Jason, in 2017.
This is an evidence photo of the outside of Jason Hunziker’s home in Independence. Hunziker was allegedly murder by his ex-wife, Hillary Hunziker, who is on trial in Buchanan County District Court in Independence, for first-degree murder.
Independence Police Officer Mark Gudenkauf testifies Thursday in Buchanan County District Court about his arrival at Jason Hunziker’s home in 2017. Hunziker's ex-wife, Hillary Hunziker, is on trial for his murder.
Buchanan County Sheriff's Deputy Blake Gallery said he noticed blood on a door when he arrived at Jason Hunziker’s home. He was testifying Thursday in Buchanan County District Court in Independence during the first-degree murder trial of Hillary Hunziker, Jason's ex-wife.
Hillary Hunziker, right, with defense attorney Laura Gavigan during a hearing Tuesday in Buchanan County District Court in Independence.
Hillary Lee Hunziker arrives in the courtroom for an initial appearance in Buchanan County District Court on Tuesday.
Hillary Lee Hunziker, left, talks with defense attorney Laura Gavigan during an initial appearance in Buchanan County District Court in November.
