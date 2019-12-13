{{featured_button_text}}
WESTGATE — A Sumner woman died Thursday at the scene of a single-vehicle accident about three miles north of Westgate.

Diane Pauline Buhr, 71, was killed when her pickup truck went into the ditch in the 13000 block of T Avenue. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident at 3:53 p.m.

Buhr's 1998 Chevrolet K2500 truck was southbound when she lost control on the icy roadway and entered the west ditch, according to the sheriff's office. She was ejected from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Sumner Fire Department and Sumner Ambulance.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Technical Collision Investigation team.

