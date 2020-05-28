Bremer Co. nursing home staff get coronavirus testing from state

WAVERLY -- A strike team made up of local health officials and Iowa Army National Guard members began coronavirus testing of employees of Bremer County's long-term care facilities Wednesday.
Workers arrived at Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School in Waverly a few cars at a time, filing into the school to get a nasal swab from Bremer County Health Department and Iowa Department of Public Health employees.
A handful of Guard members directed traffic, said Sgt. 1st Class Robert Whipple, a Guard spokesperson.
"Everything's going smooth so far," Whipple said.
The site opened at 10 a.m., and by 2 p.m. around 200 people had been tested.
Gov. Kim Reynolds said during her Wednesday briefing the Waverly site could test up to 1,100 employees.
Such strike teams are fairly rare -- Reynolds has only deployed one other in Northeast Iowa, in Tama County on April 22. County officials there were dealing with two outbreaks at the time — one at Premiere Estates of Toledo, a long-term care facility, and one at Iowa Premium, a National Beef meatpacking plant.
"We have deployed strike teams where virus activity is increasing," Reynolds said.
Bremer County has recorded 67 coronavirus cases -- an infection rate of just 0.2%, lower than the state’s 0.5% rate.
Administrators at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Communities, which is the county's only state-classified outbreak, said as of May 14 they had “no new active cases.” A total of 30 residents and staff have tested positive, 25 of whom have recovered. The county has had six deaths.
When asked why the state selected Bremer County as a strike team location, Pat Garrett, the governor's spokesperson, said they were trying to get ahead of the virus.
"This is proactive testing of (long-term care) staff to protect residents of those facilities," he wrote in an email to The Courier.
Bartels appears to be the largest long-term care facility in the county. Others include Denver Sunset Home in Denver, Hillcrest Home in Sumner and Tripoli Nursing and Rehab in Tripoli.
Hillcrest officials note on their website they have had one resident test positive for coronavirus. That person came to the facility May 13 and was isolated until developing symptoms May 22 that resulted in hospitalization. No other residents or staff have tested positive.
"The Bremer County Public Health Department had already ordered all residents and employees of the county’s long-term care communities to be tested for COVID-19 the week of May 25," administrators said in the release. "Hillcrest Living will provide the public with those test results via its website, www.hillcrestsumner.com, when the results are available."
The site at Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School, 501 Heritage Way, will continue testing long-term care facility employees from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. It is not a Test Iowa site, officials noted.
