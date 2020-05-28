Bremer Co. nursing home staff get coronavirus testing from state

Administrators at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Communities, which is the county's only state-classified outbreak, said as of May 14 they had “no new active cases.” A total of 30 residents and staff have tested positive, 25 of whom have recovered. The county has had six deaths.

When asked why the state selected Bremer County as a strike team location, Pat Garrett, the governor's spokesperson, said they were trying to get ahead of the virus.

"This is proactive testing of (long-term care) staff to protect residents of those facilities," he wrote in an email to The Courier.

Bartels appears to be the largest long-term care facility in the county. Others include Denver Sunset Home in Denver, Hillcrest Home in Sumner and Tripoli Nursing and Rehab in Tripoli.

Hillcrest officials note on their website they have had one resident test positive for coronavirus. That person came to the facility May 13 and was isolated until developing symptoms May 22 that resulted in hospitalization. No other residents or staff have tested positive.