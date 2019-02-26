WAVERLY — Open to the general public, the annual Bremer 4-H omelet brunch is coming to the Waverly Fairgrounds on Sunday, with serving from 8 a.m. to noon.
Highlighting the event will be a large group of area “celebrity chefs,” ranging from politicians to city/county government to business and civic leaders and others.
Also included in the brunch will be muffins, fruit and drinks.
Donations from the omelet brunch, plus proceeds from a raffle of prizes will go toward supporting the Bremer County 4-H program. There are approximately 400 4-H and/or young Clover members active in the Bremer County 4-H program, with projects in numerous projects ranging from dealing with livestock to STEM.
