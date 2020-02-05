Breast cancer survivor 'pays it forward' with cookies

“Last month she donated $3,500 to the Beyond Pink Team. She gives nearly 20% of her proceeds to the Beyond Pink Team,” said Gabbi DeWitt, Beyond Pink member in charge of media and publicity.

O’Brien was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer in November 2008. She underwent a double mastectomy, six months of chemotherapy and reconstructive surgery in 2009.

“I was in fear of my life,” she said, “but I had amazing support. My sister, Lorie, (Heuthorst) came over every day to help, and my husband, Joe, went with me to every chemo treatment. I had a deep bench of people there for me and helping me.”

She distracted herself by baking cookies. Her niece served as taste-tester while O’Brien perfected her recipes. As each batch of cookies was pulled from the oven, O’Brien began to formulate a plan in her head to turn her cookies into a business that also could help others.

While undergoing chemotherapy, O’Brien noticed Beyond Pink Team volunteers assisting other breast cancer patients. Curious, she asked about the organization and was impressed by its mission, which includes providing grants to patients in need of financial and emotional support, transportation, child care and more.