BREAKING: Falls Aquatic Center to open June 20

Patrons exhibiting signs of illness including fever, cough or shortness of breath as well as those recently exposed to someone diagnosed with COVID-19 during the last 14 days may not enter the facility. Call the Cedar Falls Recreation and Fitness Center at 237-8636 with any questions.

Season passes

Season passes will be available for purchase at the Falls Tuesday through Thursday 7–11 a.m. and 4–8 p.m., as well as Friday 7–11 a.m.

After that, they can be purchased at the Rec Center throughout the summer. However, limited capacity rules allow only 40 people in the center at a time. So, patrons are highly encouraged to purchase their Falls passes during the listed dates.

To ensure safe social distancing during the upcoming week's sales, there will be an entrance only point indicated by signage placed at the Falls. Cars will be directed through a marked cue line to the front entrance.

There will be three purchasing stations positioned at the Falls entrance. When a station is open, the next vehicle in line may park and the family may walk to purchase their pass. Staff will help guide patrons through this process.