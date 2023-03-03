WAVERLY — The Waverly Area Veterans Post will host its monthly breakfast on March 11 from 7:30 to 10 a.m.
The event is free, but attendees may contribute to the donations jar to help cover the cost.
The post is located at 1300 Fourth St. N.W.
