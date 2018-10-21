HUDSON — It was a moment made for an audience: One of the cows at Hansen’s Dairy was in the midst of giving birth, just as bundled-up families were getting off the trolley to visit her.
Of course, there are no guarantees on a working farm, whether children were in the audience or not.
“Hopefully there are no problems,” said Hansen’s employee Eric Bryden, a milker and farmhand, noting if there were, employees would step in to help pull the calf out.
But the birth went well, save perhaps for a stiff wind that made the newest calf’s first unsteady steps a bit more challenging.
That wind — and the colder-than-average temperatures that went with it — made everyone’s steps a bit more challenging Saturday morning at the Down on the Farm Breakfast at Hansen’s Farm Fresh Dairy in Hudson.
But that didn’t stop hundreds from braving the blustery morning to enjoy breakfast from a range of local producers and growers and check out the animals.
Four hundred tickets to two breakfasts were sold out within a week of going on sale, said Jordan Hansen, marketing manager for Hansen’s.
“What I love about this breakfast is, obviously all the ingredients are local — less than 100 miles away,” Hansen said.
Attendees enjoyed made-from-scratch pancakes with syrup from Great River Maple in Garnavillo, ham from Webster City Custom Meats, yogurt parfaits from Country View Dairy in Hawkeye and O’Brien’s Own Gourmet Granola in Center Point, apples from Beck’s Orchard in Buckingham, apple cider from Wilson’s Orchard in Iowa City, Sidecar Coffee and milk, butter and cream right from Hansen’s.
Many of the products are sold at Hansen’s outlet stores in the Cedar Valley.
“We’re big supporters of the local food movement, and we want to be able to showcase the products in our stores,” Hansen said. “We’re blessed we have so many local producers in this area, and that agriculture is alive and well.”
Once they were filled up on an all-Iowa breakfast, attendees could take a trolley to the south side of the farm, where dairy cows, calves and the farm’s signature mascots, the pet kangaroos, could be viewed and occasionally petted.
Bryden, the farmhand, said it was definitely the coldest of the three years Hansen’s has held the breakfast. But he stressed it was worth it.
“I love introducing people to the farm, answering questions, clearing up misconceptions,” he said. “They seem to be having a good time, aside from the cold.”
Inside a wind-sheltered barn, where kids could get their photo taken with “attention-seeking” cow Applebees, farmer John Holmes of Hudson was showing off his “little corn sheller,” a hand-cranked tool he said hasn’t been used on modern farms since the 1940s.
He remembered shelling corn that way with his grandfather, only his grandfather made him shell the middle by hand to preserve the seed corn. Saturday, he shelled the whole ear with the crank, feeding handfuls of the cracked grain to the nearby goats.
“It’s just fun to get out,” Holmes said of the breakfast. “My wife’s gone, so it gets me out in the public a little bit.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.