Brass Tap offers $200 to employees who get vaccinated

CEDAR FALLS – The Brass Tap is upping its vaccine incentive to $200 for its 24 employees who choose to get it.

But, according to the local owners of the upscale craft beer bar, the workers who already earned $100 as part of a previous offering have not spent the money on luxuries.

“These have been difficult times, especially for those in the service industry. They’ve been spending the money on necessities and other bills, like student loans,” said Walter Burtis, who co-owns the business with his brother, James.

About a quarter of the workforce is college students, and all but two employees are under the age of 40.

The pub on Main Street in Cedar Falls that serves a few hundred people per day had been offering $100 Visa gift cards to employees who get vaccinated, but recently decided it would provide another $100.

That’s $200 for every employee. If a vaccinated worker already received $100, he or she will receive another $100 beginning Tuesday. And Burtis says the business is four employees, all of whom are new or fairly new, away from the workforce being entirely vaccinated.

He is “very confident” that the 100% mark will be reached within 90 days.