Brass Tap offers $200 to employees who get vaccinated

CEDAR FALLS – The Brass Tap is upping its vaccine incentive to $200 for its 24 employees who choose to get it.
But, according to the local owners of the upscale craft beer bar, the workers who already earned $100 as part of a previous offering have not spent the money on luxuries.
“These have been difficult times, especially for those in the service industry. They’ve been spending the money on necessities and other bills, like student loans,” said Walter Burtis, who co-owns the business with his brother, James.
About a quarter of the workforce is college students, and all but two employees are under the age of 40.
The pub on Main Street in Cedar Falls that serves a few hundred people per day had been offering $100 Visa gift cards to employees who get vaccinated, but recently decided it would provide another $100.
That’s $200 for every employee. If a vaccinated worker already received $100, he or she will receive another $100 beginning Tuesday. And Burtis says the business is four employees, all of whom are new or fairly new, away from the workforce being entirely vaccinated.
He is “very confident” that the 100% mark will be reached within 90 days.
The pub cares about employees, but he noted that the company’s generosity isn’t a way of forcing anyone to get inoculated.
“We don’t believe in overreaching and dictating what people put in their body. Everyone has a different opinion,” Burtis said. “But we do believe in providing accurate information, so someone can make an informed decision.”
FSC Franchising Co., the parent company of The Brass Tap, encouraged franchisees to offer the gift cards to any employee with proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.
“Honestly, I respect corporate for seeing this as an important issue,” Burtis said. “I’ve got to give them credit.”
There are more than 35 Brass Tap franchise locations currently open and 50 in development. The Cedar Falls location became the first one in Iowa to open a few years ago.