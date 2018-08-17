Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Musica Ficta

Musica Ficta

 COURTESY PHOTO

CEDAR FALLS -- The Musica Ficta Brass Quintet will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Overman Park downtown, the third of four programs offered in the August Ensembles concert series sponsored by Friends of Cedar Falls Band.

The final program in the series will be the Sugar Daddys Big Band on Aug. 28. Admission is free. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for comfort.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments