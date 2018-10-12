Try 1 month for 99¢
CEDAR FALLS -- This month’s Second Sunday Concert at First Presbyterian Church, 902 Main St., will feature the Washington Street Brass Quintet at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

The event is open to the public, and a freewill offering will be received for the performers.

Light refreshments will follow.

