CEDAR FALLS – Bill Bradford likes to mix business and pleasure. Though for him, business is pleasure.

“I’m a true entrepreneur. It’s like I tell everybody, I honestly don’t have any intentions on ever retiring,” Bradford said. “I will always do something.”

But the portfolio says more about him than his words do. In less than 22 years, he went from being a U.S. Cellular employee to owning his own company — Next Generation Wireless — with 19 stores total. In the coming years, he expects that number will rise. His umbrella business Broadford Companies also owns Jiva Salonspa, has a hand in commercial real estate with MMC Properties, and has started his latest venture with the purchase of Wheels Inc. in Fargo, North Dakota. Bradford estimates 130 people are part of this team.

The latest purchase comes from a longtime passion for motorsports and the outdoors. Bradford’s been planning to get into the business for 25 years, looking at dealerships in Iowa and Minnesota. It was uncharted territory for his business, and he wanted his team’s support. He was encouraged when they got on board.

“I mean, if they were skeptical that we could make this business work, I probably wouldn’t have done it, but just like with anything, they’re up for the challenge,” Bradford said. “They want new challenges.”

It isn’t enough just to like an idea to dive in head first. There needs to be opportunity for growth. As a “want” item more than a “need” item like the phones he sells, there’s always a greater risk. But Bradford said as the pandemic pushed more people outdoors, it’s a market that’s started to flourish.

“They got exposed to it, and it’s something that they find they have a passion in and it’s something that they can do with their friends and family members, create a lot of memories, and it’s something they want to be able to participate in going into the future,” he said. “It’s a new discovery for them.”

Craig Harlan was brought on by Bradford to work as general manager for Wheels Inc. Though he’s only been with the company since last month, he says that was enough time to understand the kind of ship his new boss runs. The two are like-minded in how they look at business.

“One of the biggest things is that Bill’s definitely got the mindset of doing something well and growing it, and it offered a lot of opportunity for me growthwise that I was excited about,” Harlan said. “I would like to oversee not just one store but maybe have the opportunity to oversee a couple, and when you have someone with a growth mindset like that, you know those things are on the table.”

Bradford, meanwhile, intends to keep growing and keep reaching out into new ventures.

“I have no intention of retiring. My wife knows that, my kids know that, our team members know that,” Bradford said. “I could not imagine being 65 years old and sitting on a beach … and doing nothing.”

This morning's top headlines: Trump arrest; high-stakes elections; UConn's title