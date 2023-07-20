WATERLOO -- Brad & Kate and Ben Rendall & Your Favorite Band will be performing at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. July 28.

Admission is FREE and food and beverages will be available for purchase from Ooh la la Crepes and Hungry Charlie’s.

The concert is sponsored by The VGM Group in partnership with Waterloo Center for the Arts.

Brad & Kate is a pop-folk group led by husband and wife duo, Kate Myers and Brad Myers.

Singer-songwriter Ben Rendall plays his songs live backed by “Your Favorite Band," comprised of Devin Ferguson on bass, Luke Meyers on drums, and Neal Johnson on keys.

For more information about RiverLoop Rhythms or other upcoming events and programs, visit waterloocenterforthearts.org and connect with us socially.

