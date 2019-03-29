WATERLOO — The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley will host Boys & Girls Clubs Day on April 8 in Waterloo and April 9 in Evansdale.
The event is open to the public.
On April 8, the event will start at 4:30 p.m. with snacks and a social, at 4:40 p.m. Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart will sign a proclamation naming it Boys & Girls Clubs Day in Waterloo at 4:45 p.m. Boys & Girls Clubs CEO James Lee III and Cedar Falls Mayor Jim Brown will be in attendance. Cupcakes will be available donated by Scratch Cupcakery.
On April 9, the event will start at 4:30 p.m. with snacks and a social, at 4:40 p.m., Boys & Girls Clubs CEO James Lee III will speak on behalf of the club and at 4:45 p.m. Mayor Doug Faas will sign a proclamation officially naming it Boys & Girls Clubs Day in Evansdale. The event will conclude with tours of the current site.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley has been in operation in Waterloo since the late 1960s. The Evansdale site has been in operation since the fall of 2009. Altogether there are currently five locations across the Cedar Valley, including Holmes Junior High, Sacred Heart Elementary School, and Highland Elementary, with a sixth site being built on East Fourth Street completion set for winter 2019.
The clubs are open during the after school.
