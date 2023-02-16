WATERLOO — After a national search, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley tapped someone in its own ranks to head the organization.

Bryan Burton was named chief executive officer by the board of directors on Feb. 1, beginning his duties immediately. He originally joined the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley in 2016 and has served in various roles of increasing responsibility including director of facility management and director of operations. Burton most recently served as interim CEO since July.

“I would like to thank the board for showing confidence in my leadership ability,” Burton said in a news release. “The Club has a longstanding tradition as the premier after school program in the area and will continue to serve all children that need us the most. I look forward to taking on the challenge of leading an organization that gives kids the ability to learn skills that will benefit our entire community for years to come.”

Burton replaces James Lee III, whose resignation was announced in July. He had been in the role since 2019.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley board of directors engaged in a national search that concluded last month. Boys and Girls Club of America Executive Search office and the local search committee reviewed nearly 70 candidates and conducted extensive interviews with five candidates. According to the release, the committee determined Burton was the best candidate to lead the clubs.

“We were thrilled to find an experienced executive, right in our own organization, who will provide the vision and leadership needed to continue to move the organization forward and achieve our growth goals, as well as work with the dedicated Club staff to continue their great work with the kids in our community who need us the most,” board president Gordon Davis said in the release.

Burton is a longtime resident of Waterloo and is well connected in the Cedar Valley community, serving on the boards of directors of both Goodwill Industries of Northeast Iowa and Central Rivers Area Education Agency. He is also actively involved as a Grow Cedar Valley Ambassador and member of downtown Waterloo Rotary International.

He has a long history of volunteer service. Burton is a former commissioner of the Iowa Commission on the Status of African Americans as well as past president of Cedar Valley Society for Human Resource Managers and Greater Cedar Valley Chamber. In addition, he is a past board member of the Allen Foundation, Black Hawk County Gaming Commission and Hawkeye Valley Area Agency on Aging.

He has received both the Greater Cedar Valley Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the Year Award and The Courier’s 20 Under 40 recognition.

For more than 60 years, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley has focused on providing program opportunities for youth ages 6-18. It has sites in Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Evansdale.

It is the club’s mission to inspire and enable all young people, especially those with the most needs, to reach their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens. Data shows members of the Boys & Girls Club tend to achieve better academic grades, miss fewer days of school, and display more positive behavior.

Recently, the organization received the Boys & Girls Club of America’s Hero for Youth award for its dedicated advocacy around issues impacting local youth.

