Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley CEO resigns, new leader sought

WATERLOO — The board of directors of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley will begin a national search for a new chief executive officer after James Lee III recently announced his resignation.

Lee, who has served in the role since March 2019, is leaving to pursue new opportunities, according to a news release.

“Over the last three years, the Cedar Valley Club has seen growth in all areas – from our teen center coming online, growth in daily attendance, and expansion of after school programing,” board president Gordon Davis said in the release. “We thank James for his good work in advancing our Cedar Valley Clubs.

“For the new Executive Director, we’re looking to find an experienced individual who will provide the vision and leadership needed to continue to move the organization forward and achieve our goals, as well as work with the dedicated Club staff to continue their great work with the kids in our community who need us the most. We are excited for the search process over the next few months to find the right person for the job,” he added.

The organization’s mission is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need it most, to reach their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens. For more than 50 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley has focused on providing program opportunities for youth ages 6-18 at its sites in Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Evansdale. The news release said members of the Boys & Girls Club tend to achieve better academic grades, miss fewer days of school, and display more positive behavior.

A search committee has been formed and community stakeholders will be invited to participate in the interview process. Anyone interested in more information about the role can go online to cedarvalleyclubs.org. Resume, cover letter and three references can be sent via email to apply@cedarvalleyclubs.org.

Until a new CEO is named, Bryan Burton, the club’s director of facility management, will serve as interim director and report to Davis.