Boys & Girls Clubs hosting 2 events this week

WATERLOO — Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley is hosting two community impact events this week.

Both are free and open to the public. On Thursday, the new Teen & Educational Center will have its grand opening at 4 p.m. at 815 E. Fourth St. The event will include remarks from local area leaders that took part in the campaign, tours of the new site, and food donated by Chick-Fil-A.

The second event will be Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at 515 Lime St. with the inaugural King’s Dream Basketball game. The teams are made up of local leaders, teen club members, and police officers. The event is free and the public is encouraged to attend.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley has been in operation in Waterloo since the late 1960s. The mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.

For questions regarding the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley or either of these events, contact Chelsea Szczyrbak at chelsea@cedarvalleyclubs.org or (319) 433-2046.

