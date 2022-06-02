Boys & Girls Clubs establish Mac McCausland Endowment Fund at Waterloo Community Foundation

WATERLOO — The Mac McCausland Endowment has been established for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley at the Waterloo Community Foundation.

It is named in memory of W.D. “Mac” McCausland III, a longtime active supporter of the organization who died in February at age 75. McCausland was known for his fundraising expertise, raising money to build a new outdoor basketball court and a new wood floor in the gym. Eventually, he was part of a team that raised $6.5 million to build the new Teen and Educational Center, which opened in January 2020.

This endowment fund is part of the Boys and Girls Clubs’ three-tier commitment that defined its “Together We Can” capital campaign. The priority of the pledge distribution from this campaign was given toward the construction of the Teen and Educational Center, at 815 E. 4th St., and building updates at the 515 Lime Street location. The goal was to distribute any remaining money to an endowment fund providing long-term sustainability for Boys and Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley.

“Mac was a huge advocate of the Club and of Waterloo," James Lee, the organization's chief executive officer said in a news release. "This fund is the most fitting way to honor him because it will provide ongoing support for a place he cared so much about. We don’t know what kind of challenges or opportunities are ahead, but having this kind of stable, enduring support makes a huge difference in how we can step into the future.”

The Boys and Girls Clubs’ goal is to reach a $1.5 million endowment to provide program support for many years to come. Currently, it holds $350,000 in endowment funds with both the Waterloo Community Foundation and the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa.

Individuals or businesses interested in supporting the Mac McCausland Endowment for Boys and Girls Club of the Cedar Valley may send tax-deductible donations to the Waterloo Community Foundation at 425 Cedar Street, Suite 320, Waterloo, IA 50701 or give online at wloocommunityfoundation.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0