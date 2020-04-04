Boys & Girls Clubs closing due to virus threat

WATERLOO – Due to the continuing threat of COVID-19 to the Cedar Valley, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley will be shutting down programming at Waterloo, 515 Lime St. Teen & Educational Center, 815 E. FourthSt., and Evansdale, 3574 Lafayette Road,
They will reopen on May 4.
The decision was made by the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley board in which they voted unanimously Friday morning.
During the closure, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley will partner with the Waterloo School District to offer meal drop-off services to members and their families.
Staff will also be focusing on cleaning, training, and program preparation for the months following the COVID-19 pandemic. A virtual club experience provided by Boys & Girls Clubs of America will be assessed for possible implementation.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.