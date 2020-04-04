Boys & Girls Clubs closing due to virus threat

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO – Due to the continuing threat of COVID-19 to the Cedar Valley, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley will be shutting down programming at Waterloo, 515 Lime St. Teen & Educational Center, 815 E. FourthSt., and Evansdale, 3574 Lafayette Road,

They will reopen on May 4.

The decision was made by the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley board in which they voted unanimously Friday morning.

During the closure, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley will partner with the Waterloo School District to offer meal drop-off services to members and their families.

Staff will also be focusing on cleaning, training, and program preparation for the months following the COVID-19 pandemic. A virtual club experience provided by Boys & Girls Clubs of America will be assessed for possible implementation.