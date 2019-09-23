WATERLOO – The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley is opening a third full-time extension site at Lincoln Elementary School, 302 Cedar Bend St., later this month.
The addition of the site comes as a result of a strengthened partnership with the Waterloo School District over the past three years, officials said. The partnership currently works to host a full-time extension site at Highland Elementary, and summer academies at Lincoln Elementary, Cunningham Elementary, Carver Junior High. These sites are currently funded by 21st Century Learning Center dollars, projected to run through 2020 and 2022.
The site will open on Sept. 30, and will be open to all Lincoln Elementary students grade K-5. The site will open during the school year and hours will run immediately following the end of the school day until 7 p.m. Snack and dinner will be provided to attendees as part of a partnership with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. The site will focus on providing high quality out-of-school time programs.
“The Waterloo Schools and Lincoln Elementary are both appreciative and optimistic of this partnership with the Boys and Girls Clubs considering both the high level of low-income families and the diverse struggles and barriers faced by families living in our community, said Regina Weekley, at-risk student support coordinator.
To register for the site, call the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley-Lime Street at 234-2839. The membership fee for any member K-8 is $30.
