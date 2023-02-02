WATERLOO — Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley received the Hero For Youth award from the national Boys & Girls Clubs of America for their advocacy on behalf of Iowa’s youth.

“Because of the steadfast advocacy of leaders like Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley, our nation’s youth have access to skills and experiences that can put them on the path to great futures,” said Jim Clark, CEO and president of Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

BGCA’s Club Advocacy Engagement Recognition Program recognizes the advocacy work clubs do every day, with a major emphasis on impact, creativity and innovation. The program consists of three tiers for clubs: Advocate, Hero and Champion. Clubs get points for impactful engagements and those points determine what tier a club is placed.

