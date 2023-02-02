COURIER STAFF
WATERLOO — Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley received the Hero For Youth award from the national Boys & Girls Clubs of America for their advocacy on behalf of Iowa’s youth.
“Because of the steadfast advocacy of leaders like Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley, our nation’s youth have access to skills and experiences that can put them on the path to great futures,” said Jim Clark, CEO and president of Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
BGCA’s Club Advocacy Engagement Recognition Program recognizes the advocacy work clubs do every day, with a major emphasis on impact, creativity and innovation. The program consists of three tiers for clubs: Advocate, Hero and Champion. Clubs get points for impactful engagements and those points determine what tier a club is placed.
PHOTOS: Lilly Luft Collection
Girls WR Regional Semi 10
Charles City's Lilly Luft competes against Wahlert, Dubuque's Bailey Welu on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Final 6
Charles City's Lilly Luft competes against Center Point-Urbana on Friday in the final round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 31
Charles City's Lilly Luft competes against Dallas Center-Grimes' Asia Jahangir during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo1 31
Charles City's Lilly Luft competes against Dallas Center-Grimes' Asia Jahangir during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State Wrestling Champ 9
Charles City's Lilly Luft competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's Macy Smith on Saturday during the championship round of Iowa Wrestling Coaches Officials Association Girls State Wrestling at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State Wrestling Champ Luft 4
Charles City's Lilly Luft competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's Macy Smith on Saturday during the championship round of Iowa Wrestling Coaches Officials Association Girls State Wrestling at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State Wrestling Champ Luft 3
Charles City's Lilly Luft competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's Macy Smith on Saturday during the championship round of Iowa Wrestling Coaches Officials Association Girls State Wrestling at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State Wrestling Champ Luft 6
Charles City's Lilly Luft's arm is raised after defeating Waverly-Shell Rock's Macy Smith on Saturday during the championship round of Iowa Wrestling Coaches Officials Association Girls State Wrestling at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State Wrestling Champ Luft 7
Charles City's Lilly Luft hugs coach Robert Pittman after her victory against Waverly-Shell Rock's Macy Smith on Saturday during the championship round of Iowa Wrestling Coaches Officials Association Girls State Wrestling at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State Wrestling Champ Luft 2
Charles City's Lilly Luft competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's Macy Smith on Saturday during the championship round of Iowa Wrestling Coaches Officials Association Girls State Wrestling at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State Wrestling Champ Luft 1
Charles City's Lilly Luft competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's Macy Smith on Saturday during the championship round of Iowa Wrestling Coaches Officials Association Girls State Wrestling at Xtream Arena in Coralville in 2022.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State Wrestling Champ Luft 5
Charles City's Lilly Luft celebrates after defeating Waverly-Shell Rock's Macy Smith on Saturday during the championship round of Iowa Wrestling Coaches Officials Association Girls State Wrestling at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State Wrestling Sat2- 8
Charles City's Lilly Luft competes against North Cedar, Stanwood's Ashlynn Miller on Saturday during the Iowa Wrestling Coaches Officials Association Girls State Wrestling Championships at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State Wrestling Sat 10
Charles City's Lilly Luft competes against Colfax-Mingo's Kylie Doty on Saturday during the Iowa Wrestling Coaches Officials Association Girls State Wrestling Championships at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State Wrestling Sat 11
Charles City's Lilly Luft defeats Colfax-Mingo's Kylie Doty on Saturday during the Iowa Wrestling Coaches Officials Association Girls State Wrestling Championships at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State Wrestling Sat 9
Charles City's Lilly Luft competes against Colfax-Mingo's Kylie Doty on Saturday during the Iowa Wrestling Coaches Officials Association Girls State Wrestling Championships at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State Wrestling Fri2- 24
Charles City's Lilly Luft competes against Ottumwa's Emma Strayer on Friday during the Iowa Wrestling Coaches Officials Association Girls State Wrestling Championships at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State Wrestling Final 10
Charles City's Lilly Luft competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's Avery Meier during the IWCOA Girls State Wrestling Tournament last January at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State Wrestling Final 14
Charles City's Lilly Luft's arms are raised after defeating Waverly-Shell Rock's Avery Meier during the IWCOA Girls State Wrestling Tournament on last January at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State Wrestling Final 12
Charles City's Lilly Luft competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's Avery Meier during the IWCOA Girls State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State Wrestling Final 13
Charles City's Lilly Luft points to the sky after defeating Waverly-Shell Rock's Avery Meier during the IWCOA Girls State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State Wrestling Final 15
Charles City's Lilly Luft hugs coach Dario Gamino after defeating Waverly-Shell Rock's Avery Meier during the IWCOA Girls State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State Wrestling Final 11
Charles City's Lilly Luft works a takedown against Waverly-Shell Rock's Avery Meier during the IWCOA Girls State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State Wrestling Semi 9
Charles City's Lilly Luft competes against North Fayette's Regan Griffith during the IWCOA Girls State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State Wrestling Semi 7
Charles City's Lilly Luft competes against North Fayette's Regan Griffith during the IWCOA Girls State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
122019jn-lily-luft
Charles City freshman Lilly Luft is wrestling not only for herself, but in memory of her brother Logan, who died tragically in 2017 in an ATV accident.
Jim Nelson
042319ho-luft-family
From left, Rep. Todd Prichard, Wendy Luft, Rep. Linda Upmeyer, Lilly Luft, Leonard Luft, Landon Luft are shown Tuesday at the State Capitol.
PHOTO COURTESY OF THE LUFT FAMILY
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.