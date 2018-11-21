Try 3 months for $3
boys-girls-club-logo
Buy Now

CEDAR FALLS — The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley will present “Cedar Valley Christmas!” on Monday.

The Christmas carol sing-along is set for 7 p.m. at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.

This year’s lineup includes Bel Canto Cedar Valley, Proud Image Chorus, Cedar Harmony of Sweet Adeline International, Waterloo West High School Choir, St. Edwards Celebration Singers and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley Carolers.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony will perform four songs throughout the program.

The night will end with around 300 choral members and the crowd singing the “Hallelujah Chorus” together.

Tickets start at $6 and are on sale at the GBPAC & McLeod Center Box Offices as well as online at www.gbpac.com/cvchristmas.

Sponsors for the event include The Courier and 105.7 KOKZ.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments