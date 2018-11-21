CEDAR FALLS — The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley will present “Cedar Valley Christmas!” on Monday.
The Christmas carol sing-along is set for 7 p.m. at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.
This year’s lineup includes Bel Canto Cedar Valley, Proud Image Chorus, Cedar Harmony of Sweet Adeline International, Waterloo West High School Choir, St. Edwards Celebration Singers and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley Carolers.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony will perform four songs throughout the program.
The night will end with around 300 choral members and the crowd singing the “Hallelujah Chorus” together.
Tickets start at $6 and are on sale at the GBPAC & McLeod Center Box Offices as well as online at www.gbpac.com/cvchristmas.
Sponsors for the event include The Courier and 105.7 KOKZ.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.