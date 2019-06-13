{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — A boy on a bicycle was hit by a pick-up truck on four-lane Franklin Street on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Franklin and Vinton streets around 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

Waterloo Police were not releasing many details, but say no arrests have been made.

The accident scene, which police still had barricaded off Thursday evening, shows a tan GMC Sierra pickup in the eastbound left lane of Franklin Street just past the Vinton Street intersection. A small bicycle was lodged underneath the front tires.

The name, age and condition of the boy on the bicycle was not available Thursday. The name and condition of the driver of the pickup also was not available.

