CEDAR FALLS — A tree sculpture that shaded indoor tables at Bourbon Street and Noble Oak has left its longtime home on Main Street — but will stay rooted in the Cedar Valley.
Two weeks ago, restaurateur Darin Beck posted photos of the tree’s construction in 2003 at 314 Main St. on Facebook.
“I find myself struggling to take it down,” he wrote in the post. “I must be emotionally attached to it, but know it has to happen in order to move on and create the next big thing. The tree has lived a good life in that property, now it needs a new home!”
Dozens of people posted comments about their memories of the tree, some offering to take it off of Beck’s hands. Days later, Beck announced he had found a taker.
“Prairie Lakes Church will be moving it to their new children’s area they are remodeling right now,” he wrote. “I can’t think of a better home for it and it’s right here in the Cedar Valley!”
Prairie Lakes communications director Candy Nardini confirmed the church took possession of the tree last week.
“We are renovating our (infant) and preschool wings, and we have not done that really since we moved into the facility in 2005,” Nardini said of the church, at 1907 Viking Road. “One of the things we wanted to work around was a tree, and we were wondering how to make a tree.”
It was serendipitous, then, when Prairie Lakes staff spotted Beck’s Facebook post. Nardini remembered the tree fondly.
“I can remember even when Darin Beck was talking about it, and the excitement of it — he was getting this tree from California and it was going to look so realistic,” she said.
She even has family photos around the tree.
“We have some fun memories there,” Nardini said.
The tree was disassembled and put back together in two halves — one for the nursery area and one for the preschool clubhouse, said Ellen Trunnell, who coordinates the Wee Kids area of Prairie Lakes.
A stuffed owl named Ollie will live in the preschool’s tree, Trunnell said. Workers completed the installation Monday, though she noted an artist would be brought in to “touch it up.”
“It was just the perfect timing of (Beck) wanting to extend its life and its impact, and us being ready to figure out what we wanted to do,” Trunnell said. “We feel pretty blessed by the whole thing — kind of like God planned the whole thing, actually.”
