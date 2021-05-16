Bouncing baby Beau: Cedar Falls infant fighting rare cancer

“Their 6-month old has cancer. The words no parent ever imagines saying,” Jonathan said.

The family is struggling with the news while also grieving for their other children who died too soon.

In April 2020, it was confirmed Taylor was pregnant with triplets. In May doctors discovered two of them, Navy and Gray, had died in utero.

“The light in all of this darkness was the strong beating heart of Triplet A, and I like to believe that because of Navy and Gray, we got Beau,” Taylor said.

Beau is considered a “rainbow baby,” which is also his namesake. A rainbow baby is a term for a child born to a family that has previously lost a child due to miscarriage, stillbirth or death during infancy.

The couple has lost three other babies to miscarriage -- Grace in 2016; Tye in 2019; and another boy in 2020.

Alex and Taylor have become active in the national organization No Foot Too Small, which draws awareness to pregnancy loss and infant mortality while encouraging the celebration of angels.