Bouncing baby Beau: Cedar Falls infant fighting rare cancer

CEDAR FALLS – A young Cedar Falls family is reeling after receiving a life-changing diagnosis for their 6-month-old boy.
Alex and Taylor Butler were notified May 8 their only remaining triplet, Beau, has a rare form of cancer.
“My brother has described this as a bad nightmare. He keeps wanting to snap out of this, and it’s real,” said Alex’s brother, Jonathon.
Alex, 34, and Taylor, 29, have been splitting their time with Beau at the Iowa City Children’s Hospital and at home with their other children, Xander, 6, and Jameson, 3.
In January, Beau had thrush, which led to his parents constantly looking in his mouth. While checking to see if the thrush was gone, Taylor and Alex noticed a bump the size of a dried pea under the surface of his tongue.
By late February, the bump had grown to the size of a marble. Beau was referred to ear, nose and throat specialists in Iowa City, who began treating the bump as a hemangioma, a bright red birthmark.
But the bump continued to grow. After consulting with other physicians, the doctors decided to remove the mass May 5.
Biopsy results shook the family to its core. The mass was a tumor, later identified as spindle cell rhabdomyosarcoma, which meant there were more cancer cells in the baby's body.
“Their 6-month old has cancer. The words no parent ever imagines saying,” Jonathan said.
The family is struggling with the news while also grieving for their other children who died too soon.
In April 2020, it was confirmed Taylor was pregnant with triplets. In May doctors discovered two of them, Navy and Gray, had died in utero.
“The light in all of this darkness was the strong beating heart of Triplet A, and I like to believe that because of Navy and Gray, we got Beau,” Taylor said.
Beau is considered a “rainbow baby,” which is also his namesake. A rainbow baby is a term for a child born to a family that has previously lost a child due to miscarriage, stillbirth or death during infancy.
The couple has lost three other babies to miscarriage -- Grace in 2016; Tye in 2019; and another boy in 2020.
Alex and Taylor have become active in the national organization No Foot Too Small, which draws awareness to pregnancy loss and infant mortality while encouraging the celebration of angels.
In the coming days Beau will be put through the ringer, the family said, to see if the cancer has spread in his body. He will likely have another operation on his tongue before beginning at least six months of chemotherapy.
“They’re amazing parents. They really are,” Jonathon said. “They don’t know how to reach out for help. It’s just something new for them. They’re the ones that are usually reaching out and getting other people help.”
Jonathon and other family members created a GoFundMe account last week. It has raised $16,500 in just three days for the infant's medical care and related expenses.
“I wanted to remove some of the shadow over them so they can concentrate on Beau,” Jonathan said.
Any leftover donations will be given to a nonprofit organization or a family facing similar circumstances, the family said.
Alex, a 2004 graduate of Waterloo West High School, works in IT at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. Taylor, a 2010 graduate from Mason City High School, teaches seventh-grade math at Central Middle School in Waterloo. They were married in 2016.
To follow Beau’s journey, go to https://www.facebook.com/groups/155998563125577.
To visit the GoFundMe account, go to gf.me/u/zsr45y.
A benefit account also has been set up Veridian Credit Union under Beau’s Journey.
