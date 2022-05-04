 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Bosnian Folklife Festival is May 14

  • 0
093019-kud-kolo-contents

WATERLOO -- The Cultural Artistic Ensemble will host the 19th annual Bosnian Folklife Festival on May 14, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Waterloo Convention Center at Sullivan Brothers Plaza, 200 W. Fourth St. The public may attend.

The event features dance and music from Bosnia, Herzegovina, and the Balkans with dance and song. Dance groups also will attend from Chicago, Detroit and Des Moines.

Those attending can participate in the KOLO dance – a circle dance with as many people as possible, or it can form a chain or parallel lines.

Tickets are $20 each; seniors are $10; and children under 14 are free.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Cognitive impact from severe COVID-19 similar to aging 20 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News