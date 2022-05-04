Bosnian Folklife Festival is May 14

WATERLOO -- The Cultural Artistic Ensemble will host the 19th annual Bosnian Folklife Festival on May 14, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Waterloo Convention Center at Sullivan Brothers Plaza, 200 W. Fourth St. The public may attend.

The event features dance and music from Bosnia, Herzegovina, and the Balkans with dance and song. Dance groups also will attend from Chicago, Detroit and Des Moines.

Those attending can participate in the KOLO dance – a circle dance with as many people as possible, or it can form a chain or parallel lines.

Tickets are $20 each; seniors are $10; and children under 14 are free.

