WATERLOO — Nine-year-old Andjela Golub took a break from performing with her Bosnian cultural dance troupe on stage Saturday night to enjoy some traditional Bosnian desserts with her friends.
“We all get to have fun, express how us people dance and meet new people and make more friends,” she said.
The girls are dancers in K.U.D. Kolo, which stands for Cultural Artistic Assembly of Dance in Bosnian. They celebrated their 16th anniversary in Waterloo with a performance in West High School’s auditorium.
Andjela and a few of her fellow dancers, Alissa Kordic, 10, and Dalila Nuhanovic, 9, snacked on baklava, hurmasice and tulumba from the bake sale. They said some of the dances are hard to learn, but they enjoy the exercise.
The night included a program full of traditional songs and dances from Bosnian, Herzegovinian and Balkan regional cultures.
“Once you get more into the dances, the more you learn about our culture,” Andjela said.
K.U.D. Kolo was formed in 2003 to help Cedar Valley refugees stay connected to their heritage. Most of the members are first- or second-generation immigrants whose parents came to Iowa in the ‘90s to escape their homeland’s civil war.
“It was very hard for us to leave Bosnia, but now we came here and this is our home, so we want to bring our traditions here and say, ‘Thank you, guys, for welcoming us here,’” said Rizah Sarajlija, whose wife, son and daughter perform. “And also we want to keep that tradition with our kids.”
The dance techniques and colorful outfits date back hundreds of years, he said. Funds from the bake sale support the extravagant attire from Bosnia.
Passing down the historic cultural dances to the youths not only fosters an appreciation for traditional music and dance but it also builds character, teaching young community members how to commit and actively participate in an activity greater than themselves, Sarajlija said.
Amra Ozegovic, president of K.U.D. Kolo, said the group has been ramping up efforts to reach out to the community through marketing.
The group has traveled to other Midwestern cities to perform as well as in the Cedar Valley at Village Inn and Friendship Village.
“We hope to have many more, and the more people that support us, the more dances we can have and the bigger dances we can have,” Andjela said.
The group also will perform Thursday at CultureFest at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
“And we hope anyone can come because you don’t have to be Bosnian, you don’t have to be any type of religion or culture to join this. You just have to join, consider it and have fun,” Andjela said.
