WATERLOO — Celebrate agriculture Iowa-style with Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area at the annual Golden Silo Barn Party on Nov. 9.
Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area is one of 49 federally designated heritage areas in the nation and is an affiliated area of the National Park Service. Through a network of sites, programs and events, SSNHA interprets farm life, agribusiness and rural communities — past and present.
The party will take place at the Courtyard by Marriott in Waterloo, formerly John Deere Engine Works. Guests will feast on a plated meal of Iowa-style food and enjoy live entertainment by Northeast Iowa bluegrass and gospel band GrassRun.
Each year at the gala, SSNHA celebrates the best in heritage development by presenting Golden Silo Awards to individuals and organizations whose contributions demonstrate outstanding excellence in preserving and telling America’s agricultural story.
Attendees will enjoy tasting sweet, small bite desserts while visiting with select Silos & Smokestacks partner sites. Hartman Reserve Nature Center, Cedar Falls Historical Society, La Porte City FFA Historical and Ag Museum, National Farm Toy Museum and John Deere Tractor & Engine Museum will all have mini-exhibits on display.
Tickets are $50 per person or $350 per table of eight. Deadline to register is Oct. 26. For more information or to register, go to www.silosandsmokestacks.org/goldensilos or call 234-4567.
All proceeds from the event will be used to help tell and preserve the story of agriculture, to inform people about the heritage area and where they can visit to learn more about American agriculture.
