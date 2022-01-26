 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Booster club suspends Sturgis half-marathon, 5K

CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Tiger Booster Club announces that the planning and coordination of the annual Sturgis Half-Marathon and 5K Run will be suspended by the boosters for 2022.

The half-marathon and 5K run has been an independently organized activity from the Sturgis Falls celebration for many years. For the past five years the Tiger Booster Club, coordinated with CF Athletics, has managed the runs. Prior to Booster Club involvement, the Cedar Valley Runners Club managed the long-standing activity. This would have been the 44th Sturgis race.

The booster club board greatly appreciates the years of support from the school district, Sturgis Falls celebration, the hundreds of volunteers who served during the activity as well as the thousands of dedicated runners.

