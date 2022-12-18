'Booked by Fate:' Phillip Pirages shares journey from Iowa to life as a noted rare book dealer

CEDAR FALLS — Phillip Pirages found his life’s work at a garage sale.

In 1976, he stumbled across a 17th century book with 50 full-page architectural engravings in a stack of dusty old tomes. The owner wanted $45 and Pirages, a doctoral student in English literature, could barely scrape together $35.

The owner made the deal, and Pirages left clutching the volume.

Uncertain of its real value, Pirages researched the book and discovered another copy sold at auction for a nice sum. Given the slightly battered condition of his own copy, he set the price at $1,000. He found a willing buyer, who later told Pirages that he’d resold it for $3,000.

The episode was “life-changing,” Pirages recalled. He knew then that he wanted to be a bookseller, not a teacher.

Now 77, the former Cedar Falls resident is one of the nation’s top rare book dealers and author of the recently published memoir, “Booked by Fate: A Life of Dealing in the Exotic World of Rare Books.”

“When you buy and sell rare books, there’s a lot of tedium involved. It’s like panning for gold. There’s so much slag, but every once in a while, you discover a bright nugget that someone else missed. That’s when it’s a real pleasure,” said Pirages, a 1962 Cedar Falls High School graduate who has traveled the world on his quest for books.

He had a reporting internship at the Courier in 1965 and graduated from the University of Northern Iowa, teaching in the English department in the late 1960’s. He worked on his doctorate at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, and later taught at Western Michigan University and Kalamazoo College – and bought and sold books from the ping-pong table in his basement.

When his wife was hired at Linchfield College in 1984, they moved to McMinnville, Ore., where Pirages has devoted himself for nearly 50 years to his hugely successful rare book business, Phil Pirages Fine Books and Manuscripts.

Pirages said hours spent searching for arrowheads along the Skunk River near Mount Pleasant in his youth paid off as a bookseller.

“I developed selective perception. I could spot the serrated edge of an artifact from 30 feet away. As a book dealer, I read catalogs from other dealers and auction houses, visit book fairs and auctions and see lots of books. Through experience, my perception has become selective. I can spot a book worth looking at,” he explained.

“I’m lucky in what I buy and sell is not particularly esoteric. I’m known for buying and selling beautiful books. But there’s more to it than that. You have to buy well and intelligently, sell and make a profit.”

Pirages is a well-respected and trusted seller of “incunabula” – books made by hand before invention of the printing press. He appreciates the romance and mystery evoked by medieval illuminated manuscripts adorned with gold and silver leaf and vividly painted designs.

“Right now, above my head at my desk, are framed leaves (pages) from a lovely ‘Book of Hours’ (a Christian devotional book). I’ve got books on my shelves that have been with me a very long time. I’m a foster parent. These books come into my life, and I watch over them and care for them and find a good home for them.

“At this point, I don’t have any book that I would not sell. I have books that I dearly love but if someone wants to buy one, they’ll pay a nice price for it,” he said.

Among the many books Pirages has offered for sale are “The Aboriginal Portfolio” by James Otto Lewis, the first important series of Native American portraits published in America, $95,000; a first issue of the first printing of Walt Whitman’s “Leaves of Grass” for $65,000; a bejeweled and elegantly artistic illuminated manuscript, $110,000; a rare 12th century Western Palimpsest on vellum, $55,000; a book of early American photographs of the U.S. West, $12,500; an illustrated copy of Geoffrey Chaucer’s “The Canterbury Tales,” $29,000; and an original 1936 first edition printing of “Gone With The Wind” for $2,500.

A natural-born storyteller, Pirages writes entertainingly about his mishaps and adventures and the people and kindnesses he’s encountered.

“Whether one is particularly successful and makes a good living or just gets by, the fascinating part of the business is the people you meet. It’s endlessly interesting. A fair number of people that I’ve met are rich, and rich people tend to be eccentric, sometimes difficult, sometimes challenging and sometimes remarkably helpful, not just the collectors, but quite a number of rich dealers, as well.”

Pirages laughed. “I’ve also met some very wealthy dealers who were remarkably unfriendly.”

For 22 years, the book dealer has collaborated with book collector and millionaire Jay Walker, founder of Priceline.com and the Walker Library of the History of Human Imagination, which showcases thousands of rare books and artwork.

“Jay really is a prince of a guy. He doesn’t put on airs. It’s become a friendship as much as a professional relationship. I’m always a little reluctant to ask for a lot of his time because the man is the Energizer Bunny 18 hours a day, 365 days of the year.”

Although Pirages confesses he’s “not much of a reader,” he loves books and appreciates their beauty and value. Four months ago, he acquired his own rare unicorn – “the finest book I’ve ever bought, a complete 13th century illuminated Bible.

“It cost a chunk of money, but I’m 77. I’ve got enough money in my life. This particular Bible has historiated initials – inside each letter is a scene or historical figure – Daniel in the lion’s den, Moses, St. Paul. The person who painted those was really very good, so it is a beautiful example and in remarkable condition,” Pirages said.

“Presumably I will sell it at some time, but until then, I will enjoy it.”

He periodically returns to Iowa to visit his sister, nephew and nieces in eastern Iowa and keeps in touch with friends from his younger years.

“I think about Iowa every single day. I have a big display in my home filled with arrowheads and artifacts I found in Iowa, all arranged and beautiful to look at. I never get tired of them, and there’s a story with every single one.”