CEDAR FALLS – A book reading by debut novelist Cherie Dargan will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10 at the Cedar Falls Public Library.

Dargan will do a brief reading and presentation about the inspiration for the series "Grandmother's Treasures, Book One, The Gift."

She'll answer questions from the audience and do a drawing for a handcrafted quilted potholder with the name of the book printed on one side. Books will be available for sale and signing. Light refreshments will be served.