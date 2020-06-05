Bomb threat shuts down Black Hawk County Courthouse

WATERLOO -- Black Hawk County shut down the courthouse Friday after receiving a bomb threat.
Employees of the downtown Waterloo building were evacuated shortly after 9 a.m. after the threat was called in. They were later told the courthouse would not reopen Friday.
Sheriff's deputies circled the building perimeter.
The courthouse had been closed to the public since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but all employees returned to work the week. County offices are planning to reopen on an appointment-only basis Monday.
