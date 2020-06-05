Bomb threat shuts down Black Hawk County Courthouse

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Black Hawk County shut down the courthouse Friday after receiving a bomb threat.

Employees of the downtown Waterloo building were evacuated shortly after 9 a.m. after the threat was called in. They were later told the courthouse would not reopen Friday.

Sheriff's deputies circled the building perimeter.

The courthouse had been closed to the public since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but all employees returned to work the week. County offices are planning to reopen on an appointment-only basis Monday.

Love 3 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 10

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.