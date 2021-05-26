Bogus website attempting to collect information from Iowans filing unemployment claims

DES MOINES -- The Iowa Workforce Development says a fraudulent website that mirrors IWD’s claims portal is attempting to collect personal information from Iowans.

They note that customers applying for unemployment insurance benefits should only file an application through the official IWD website, www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov. Any other variation of this link is not an official IWD website.

Fraudsters are obtaining identity information from many sources, such as from fraudulent phishing scams and recent large-scale private sector breaches that included private information from millions of individuals.

"IWD has not suffered any data breaches, but all claimants must be vigilant in protecting their identity," advised a news release.

Iowans are reminded to protect their personal information, sign in credentials and passwords. Iowans should also take care to establish usernames and passwords that are difficult for an outside person or computer to generate.

IWD urges Iowans to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity related to unemployment claims. Indicators of fraudulent activity can include: