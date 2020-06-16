You are the owner of this article.
Body of missing Waterloo teen found in Mississippi River
PRAIRIE du CHIEN, Wis. – Wisconsin authorities recovered the body of a Waterloo teen who disappeared while swimming in the Mississippi River over the weekend.

Searchers combed the river after 18-year-old Nathan Featherston disappeared while attempting to swim to an island where friends were camping early Sunday, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

Friends called Crawford County 911 dispatchers around 3:15 a.m. Sunday.

The incident happened near the Gordon’s Bay boat landing, between Lynxville and Prairie du Chien, Wis.

Crews with the sheriff’s office, police and fire departments, emergency medical services and other agencies search the area by land, water and air since then.

The body was recovered around 3:20 p.m. Monday, according to the  sheriff's office.

The incident remains under investigation.

