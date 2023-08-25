BUCKINGHAM — Authorities have released the identity of the man who died in an Aug. 14 house explosion in rural Buckingham.

The deceased was identified as 70-year-old Roger D. Dehrkoop, the owner of the home, according to the Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office.

An autopsy was conducted on Monday and the identity was confirmed on Tuesday.

The cause of the blast is still under investigation by the Tama County Sheriff’s Office.

The explosion destroyed the home at 1117 W Ave. shortly before 10:15 a.m. on Aug. 14, and Dehrkoop’s body was found near the remnants of the home.

