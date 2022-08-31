 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Body found near Gilbertville, believed to be missing man

  • Updated
  • 0
black hawk county sheriff logo patch clip

GILBERTVILLE – Authorities have found a body believed to be that of a missing man in a wooded area near Gilbertville.

Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies located the remains on Wednesday morning after initiating a search in the area for Jamie Lee Mummelthie.

Deputies said there is no danger to the public, and no foul play is suspected.

Mummelthie, 48, of Gilbertville, was last seen in June, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

The official cause of death hasn’t been determined.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Taiwan vows counter-attack if Chinese forces enter its territory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News