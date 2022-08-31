Body found near Gilbertville, believed to be missing man

GILBERTVILLE – Authorities have found a body believed to be that of a missing man in a wooded area near Gilbertville.

Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies located the remains on Wednesday morning after initiating a search in the area for Jamie Lee Mummelthie.

Deputies said there is no danger to the public, and no foul play is suspected.

Mummelthie, 48, of Gilbertville, was last seen in June, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

The official cause of death hasn’t been determined.