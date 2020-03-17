Bob Dorr to give talk at CV Historical Society meeting
Bob Dorr to give talk at CV Historical Society meeting

WATERLOO -- Musician and broadcaster Bob Dorr will discuss his 40-plus-year career at the Cedar Valley Historical Society meeting at 7 p.m. March 24 at the Grout Museum of History and Science, 503 South St.

Dorr has hosted the popular KUNI Public Radio program "Backtracks" for many years, sharing his knowledge of music and interviewing a wide range of entertainers from Muddy Waters and Elvin Bishop to John Sebastian (from the Lovin' Spoonful) and the Average White Band.

Dorr founded the Blue Band in 1981, which performed throughout the Midwest, and as owner and producer of Hot Fudge Music record label, he produced 20 titles for the band along with other musical groups. The band opened for B. B. King, Buddy Guy, Tower of Power, Leon Russell and Asleep at the Wheel, just to name a few.

The band was inducted into the Iowa Rock 'n' Roll Music Association Hall of Fame. Dorr was inducted as a broadcaster in 2000. Dorr retired the Blue Band in 2018, but he still performs throughout Iowa.

Refreshments will be served. All programs are open to the public. Program admission fees are $3 for adults and $2 for children.

New members are welcome. Anyone interested in joining should contact Craig Bravender at 296-3019.

