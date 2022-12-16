Bob Dorr to celebrate Blue Year with friends, reflects on life, leaving behind IPR's 'Backtracks'

WATERLOO — On New Year’s Eve, Bob Dorr will celebrate three major life events.

The musician will ring in 2023 with his annual “Happy Blue Year” celebration, beginning at 7 p.m. Dec. 31 at Bryan’s Blue Plate, featuring live music. The blues legend also will toast his wife, Carolyn, on their 13th wedding anniversary.

Finally, Dorr will bid farewell to “Backtracks,” the iconic rock-and-roll history show he has hosted for more than three decades on Iowa Public Radio.

“I’ve lived through every rock-and-roll era and pretty much done all the history two or three times over. It’s a pretty unique perspective on music,” said Dorr, who turns 71 on Jan. 12. “I’ve literally sat in my garage office for hours on end researching and playing music to create those three-hour shows. After 37 years and four months, I can say I’m going to miss it, but I’m ready to recapture that time.”

It might lighten his load, but Dorr is not completely retiring from radio. He’ll still host his other popular IPR shows, “Blue Avenue” on Sundays at 5 p.m. and “Beatles Medley” at 6:30 p.m. Sundays.

“Turning 70 this year has had an emotional and mental impact on me more than any other decade. I started realizing the finite minutes I have left on the planet, and Carolyn is inching up on retirement,” Dorr explained.

He was inducted into the Iowa Rock and Roll Music Association Hall of Fame in 2000 as a radio DJ at KUNI Public Radio for many years. In addition to his radio career, Dorr was founder and front man for the beloved Blue Band for nearly 40 years until the group disbanded in 2017. In 2007, Dorr was inducted as a band leader into the IRRMA Hall of Fame. In 2006, he was inducted into the Iowa Blues Hall of Fame.

In addition to radio, Dorr has kept himself plenty busy regularly performing music with friends he pulls together for club and event performances, open jams, and his Hot Fudge Music record label.

“I really suck at not working,” Dorr said, laughing. “I’ve worked in radio since I was 19 and, of course, the music thing forever. I’m really bad at sleeping, really bad at spending money, and I really suck at quitting anything. So now, I’m working my way into not working anymore. I’ve always worked for myself, made my own opportunities, organized, produced, and performed music.

“It literally scares me not to have those opportunities to sustain myself.”

With his longtime friend and guitarist Jeff Petersen, Dorr revived the Thursday night jam session, now at Bryan’s Blue Plate.

“I’m pretty much open to anything that involves me and Jeff, and I occasionally play with a couple of quartets. The difficult part is making a living at it. Travel started to be a drag a few years ago. It’s the down time you spend watching the road go by,” Dorr explained.

“And I just don’t like the hustle as much as I used to – lining up gigs and shows. We pretty much play every gig that comes to us.”

Dorr’s “Happy Blue Year” on New Year’s Eve will feature Deja Blue, The Blue 2, Sleepy Bones Allison, Uncle Chuck & Perry Miller, multi-instrumentalist Nolan Schroeder and more. There will be a blues buffet and a midnight champagne toast. Guests will be served anniversary cake, as well.

Bryan’s Blue Plate, 205 W. Fourth St., is located in downtown Waterloo at the Best Western Plus Executive Residency. Tickets are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis from the Waterloo Center for the Arts, Bryan’s, the hotel or at the jam sessions. Cost is $35 in advance or $45 at the door, subject to availability.

Proceeds benefit the Waterloo Center for the Arts.

