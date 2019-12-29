{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — While revelers are toasting the New Year on Tuesday night, Bob Dorr will be raising a glass to his wife, Carolyn, as they celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary. Naturally, the toast will take place on stage as Dorr, the veteran singer/musician/producer, will be headlining at the Happy Blue Year! Party.

The event, featuring Dorr’s Iowa Music Revue, takes place from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.

“We’ll have champagne and anniversary cake at midnight. This 10 years has been so good together, I just wish I’d gotten to it a lot earlier than 10 years ago,” Dorr said. He married his longtime girlfriend, Carolyn Prins, on Jan. 1, 2010.

JOIN THE NEIGHBORHOOD: Become a member

Dorr is founder and front man for the late-great Blues Band, which called it quits two years ago. He hasn’t rested on his blues-soul-reggae-rockabilly laurels, though, earned over a nearly 40-year career with inductions into the Iowa Rock and Roll Music Association Hall of Fame as a band leader and disc jockey at KUNI Public Radio for many years, and Iowa Blues Hall of Fame.

Instead, he still makes a living playing music with Bob Dorr & The Limestoners and The Blue 2 and other ensembles. Several times a year, he gathers these bands and other Iowa musicians for an Iowa Music Revue at the Iowa State Fair, Tabor Winery Harvest Celebration and the Waterloo Center for the Arts RiverLoop Music Series.

Tuesday’s Happy Blue Year! Party will feature Dorr & The Limestoners, The Blue 2, Deja Blue, Bob and Jovita Long and Sleepy Bones Allison, among others such as sax player Tom Barry.

“Last year, I decided we’d try the ol’ corner bar thing, which is fun, but I wanted to do a major event. I approached Kent Shankle at the Waterloo Center for the Arts to see if I could put on a big thing there, and the center for the arts could make some money, too. Lots of people would come and we could have a wonderful time,” Dorr explained.

“We’ll have a collection of the Cedar Valley’s best musicians on stage performing. We’re all friends. We’re all part of the Cedar Valley music scene, and I’m really looking forward to it. It feels good. Kent and the WCA staff have been very accommodating and welcoming, and it just feels like it will be a great night.”

Jovita Long will perform the Etta James classic love song, “At Last,” in honor of the Dorrs’ anniversary.

The Limestoners features Blues Band original alum Jeff Petersen on guitars and vocals, and Doug Norton, a former Blue Band bass player, along with Dorr on drums, harmonica and vocals. Together they perform the Thursday Night Blues Jam at New Adventures Bar, Grill and Arcade in Waterloo.

The group often swells exponentially with the addition of such players as sax players Nolan Schroeder and Eddie McKinley and singer Cathy Henry Rolf. Petersen and Dorr are The Blue 2, and Deja Blue grew out of weekly jam sessions.

“I’ve invited musicians who often come out and jam with us, and if they want to come up and do a song or two, that’s great,” Dorr said.

Dorr retired from KUNI in 2009, but continues to host “Backtracks,” the Saturday afternoon rock’n’roll history show, the Sunday evening blues show “Blue Avenue” and “The Beatles Medley” on Iowa Public Radio. He also hosts IPTV fundraisers.

Proceeds from Tuesday’s music revue will support the Friends of the Art Center. Light hors d’oeuvres will be served, along with cake and a midnight champagne toast. Beverages will be available to purchase.

Tickets are $25 in advance, available by calling 291-4490 or visiting the WCA. A limited number of tickets will be sold at the door for $35.



In 2014, these were a few (40!) of our favorite Cedar Valley things.

In 2014, these were a few (40!) of our favorite Cedar Valley things

In 2014, we looked back in celebration of 40 places, events and people that help make the Cedar Valley a great place to live. 

WCP holds title as Iowa's oldest community theater
Cedarvalley50

WCP holds title as Iowa's oldest community theater

  • MELODY PARKER melody.parker@wcfcourier.com
  • 0

WATERLOO | At 98, the Waterloo Community Playhouse is Iowa’s oldest community theater, and is among the oldest and most continuously operating…

+3
RiverLoop Amphitheatre
Local News

RiverLoop Amphitheatre

  • HOLLY HUDSON holly.hudson@wcfcourier.com
  • 0

WATERLOO | The RiverLoop Amphitheatre, which opened in the summer of 2012, has already become an iconic feature along the Cedar River. The ste…

Arboretum hidden gem in Cedar Valley
Local News

Arboretum hidden gem in Cedar Valley

  • MELODY PARKER melody.parker@wcfcourier.com
  • 0

WATERLOO | The Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Garden has been described as one of the community’s hidden gems, but the secret is getting out.

Waverly sale draws horse lovers
Local News

Waverly sale draws horse lovers

  • DENNIS MAGEE dennis.magee@wcfcourier.com
  • 0

WAVERLY | Arnold Hexom started selling horses in 1947. Bill Dean joined the operation in 1964 but is credited with taking the Waverly Midwest …

+2
Sunrise Children's Zoo
Local News

Sunrise Children's Zoo

  • SARAH HADLEY sarah.hadley@wcfcourier.com
  • 1

WATERLOO | In 1974, the Sunrise Exchange Club of Waterloo decided to create a community project that would bring a little bit of farm life int…

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments