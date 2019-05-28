WATERLOO – Waterloo firefighters rescued people after they became marooned on Blackwood Island over the weekend.
The people were boating on the Cedar River on Sunday when their craft became stuck on Blackwood, an island across from Sans Souci Island. Firefighters were notified around 6 p.m. and used the department’s V-hull rescue boat to return them to the mainland.
No injuries were reported.
