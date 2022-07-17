Board restricts former Waterloo dentist's practice, citing competency issues

DES MOINES — The Iowa Dental Board has restricted the practice of two Iowa dentists, citing concerns with their competency.

The board recently entered into a settlement agreement with Dr. Paymun Bayatt of Sioux City.

Bayatt was charged with failing to maintain a reasonably satisfactory standard of competency with regard to implants while practicing dentistry in Waterloo. The board had received a patient complaint regarding four implants, and a subsequent review of Bayatt’s clinical records resulted in a finding that he had failed to meet the necessary standard of care.

As part of the settlement, the board warned Bayatt that future violations may result in disciplinary action. Bayatt has agreed to have his license restricted in a manner that prohibits him from placing dental implants.

In an unrelated matter, in October, the board filed a statement of charges against Dr. Zavash Zarei-M of Coralville, who was first issued an Iowa dental license in 1988. He was charged with failing to maintain a reasonably satisfactory standard of competency in the practice of endodontics, and with failing to adequately maintain patient records.

The board also accused him of publicly responding to an online review by addressing the patient-reviewer by name and, while refuting the online review, discussing the treatment that was performed. He also was accused of texting a patient in “a less than professional manner” that in some way violated Iowa regulations for dentists. The board did not elaborate.

As part of a recent settlement agreement with the board, Zarei-M has agreed not to provide endodontic treatment in the future without the board’s prior approval. He also has been warned that any future violations of the laws and rules governing the practice of dentistry may result in further disciplinary action, and he has agreed to pay a $1,000 civil penalty and complete three hours of training related to patient privacy.

Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Iowa Capital Dispatch maintains editorial independence.