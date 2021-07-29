 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Board restores full privileges to Waterloo doctor
0 comments
top story

Board restores full privileges to Waterloo doctor

{{featured_button_text}}
Iowa Board of Medicine

Iowa Board of Medicine

WATERLOO – The Iowa Board of Medicine has restored full privileges to a Waterloo doctor who was accused of improperly accessing medical records.

The board had accused Dr. Erica LeClair of accessing medical records of patients who weren’t under her care while she was practicing at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City from 2012 to 2018 and before she came to Waterloo.

LeClair denied the allegations and in October 2020 entered a settlement agreement with the board that included a warning, $5,000 civil penalty and participation in an ethics program.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Earlier this month, the board determined LeClair had completed the terms of the agreement and fully restored her privileges.

The allegations are a matter of litigation in an ongoing civil suit in Johnson County brought by a patient whose records were allegedly compromised.

Just $26 for a full year of local news
0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Arkansas gov. seeks to end school mask mandate ban

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News