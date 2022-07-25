Board games planned Tuesday at Waterloo Public Library

COURIER STAFF
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Public Library will hold a Board Game Night 5-7 p.m. Tuesday in Meeting Room AB.
Adults can stop by to play old classics and new favorites or bring their own to show the group. The library also has a growing list of games on hand for patrons to check out.
