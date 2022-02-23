Blues guitarist Eddie Bowles celebrated in UNI-student organized Hearst Center exhibit

CEDAR FALLS – A random social media post about the late musician Eddie Bowles spurred Jim O’Loughlin to find out more about the beloved Louisiana-born country blues guitarist and one of Cedar Falls’ first Black residents.

“I’m a blues fan, but I didn’t come to this area until 2000, so I hadn’t heard about him,” said O’Loughlin, a professor in the languages and literature department at the University of Northern Iowa. After asking around, he realized Bowles’ name and music was well-remembered and revered by many Cedar Valley musicians and residents.

His curiosity has resulted in a new show at the Hearst Center for the Arts, “Eddie Bowles’s Blues,” which explores his life and music. The exhibit will be displayed until March 27.

A series of free music events in celebration of Bowles and the blues begins at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Hearst enter, featuring the screening and discussion of Director Francesca Soans’ documentary, “Getting That Note Out,” featuring Waterloo-based blues guitarist Ethleen Morehead Wright. On Friday, “The Best of Eddie Bowles” album is expected to be released on a variety of music streaming services. On Saturday, the Rush Cleveland Trio and special guests will perform at 8 p.m. at The Octopus, 2205 College St., in Cedar Falls.

Fourteen UNI students enrolled in the English Senior Seminar produced the Bowles exhibition as a classroom project last fall. “As a class, we talked about what element of his life we wanted to discuss and brainstormed a list of ideas, narrowed it down and students selected their topics and did the research to find out more about Eddie’s unique contributions and his music. There were enough interviews, radio interviews and other materials to work with,” O’Loughlin said.

Heather Skeens, cultural supervisor at the Hearst, said, “We love working with UNI and UNI students whenever we can and that collaboration is part of the reason we’re here. There are multiple ways to engage in the exhibit with photos and interviews and QR codes that people can scan on their phones and listen to Bowles’ music.” A recording of an interview with Bowles plays on a loop in the show, as well.

No artifacts could be found directly related to Bowles’s life – no guitar, no personal belongings – with the exception of a battered rural mailbox with its post still embedded in concrete that stood at the corner of Bowles’ property on Cedar Falls’ north side. It was found in a friend’s old shed, O’Loughlin said.

Bowles’ history was reconstructed from archival information from The Courier, the now-defunct Cedar Falls Record, Cedar Falls Historical Society and acquaintances and friends of the late musician.

Bowles died in 1984 at age 100. Born in 1884 in Lafayette, La., he learned to play blues and jazz on homemade instruments until his parents were able to buy instruments for him to play. He played in several orchestras, including with legendary Louis Armstrong at the turn of the century. He married Sarah Blanche Bowles in 1911, and decided to come north to find work. In 1914, he earned $7.50 daily working as a street paver, laying Cedar Falls’ first brick streets.

After that job ended, he stayed and worked as a cook, railroad foreman, tree trimmer and auto mechanic. He later worked for John Deere for 22 years. Bowles was so respected in the largely white, Danish community of Cedar Falls that businessmen paid for his wife ticket to come from Louisiana to Iowa. “My mother raised us to learn to respect other people, so we would be respected,” Bowles said in a 1978 newspaper interview.

Skeens said well-known Cedar Falls poet James Hearst, the center’s namesake, hired Bowles to trim trees and later wrote a poem about him. The poem was published in Hearst’s 1981 book, “Time Like a Furrow.”

A guitar was never far from Bowles’ fingers. He was known for picking out blues songs on the strings from memory. “I can play until midnight tomorrow and never played all the things I know,” he noted in the 1978 interview. He frequently played blues at Cedar Falls’ folk festivals in the early 1970s and around the area with other musicians, including Rush Cleveland. Cleveland recalled that Bowles would drag an extension cord from the house to his chair outdoors, sit down and play.

Only a few recordings of Bowles exist. His style has been described as slow, finger-picking 12-bar blues, and his pitch remained perfect, high and clear well into his 90s, similar to the sound heard on early 20th century Mississippi Delta Blues recordings.

The Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls, is free and open to the public. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For program listings, visit thehearst.org, or call (319) 273-8641.

