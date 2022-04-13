 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blues guitarist documentary to show April 29 at Van G. Miller center

WATERLOO – Hawkeye Community College will host a screening of “Getting That Note Out” at 6:30 p.m. April 29 at the Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center, 120 Jefferson St. Doors open at 6 p.m.

It is free and open to the public.

A question-and-answer session with filmmaker Francesca Soans will immediately follow the screening.

“Getting That Note Out” is an intimate documentary about Waterloo blues guitarist Etheleen Morehead Wright.

This event is supported by the American Rescue Plan Humanities Grants for Libraries with funding from the National Endowment of the Humanities and the American Library Association.

Francesca Soans

Soans
