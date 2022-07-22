Blues guitarist, community volunteer are posthumous winners of Melendy Spirit Awards

CEDAR FALLS — Longtime volunteer Mary Taylor and country blues guitarist Eddie Bowles have been named 2022 Melendy Spirit Award winners.

It is the first time two recipients have been recognized posthumously for the award in the same year, said Sally Kleiss Timmer, executive director of the Cedar Falls Community Foundation.

The award recognizes individuals, families, groups or organizations, both living and deceased, who have made outstanding contributions to Cedar Falls that impact the quality of life. It is named for Peter Melendy, who at 36 became a Cedar Falls resident in 1859 and contributed to the city’s cultural life and economic development.

“Usually we recognize one posthumous award per year. We thought both of these individuals were very worthy of receiving the Melendy Spirit Award. Mary passed away recently and left our community too soon, but she was very impactful and involved. We also had a resurgence of interest in Eddie Bowles and realized his impact on the community through his music and his kindness,” Timmer said.

Interest in Eddie Bowles was revived earlier this year when an exhibition of his life and music was featured at the Hearst Center for the Arts. The display was produced by 14 University of Northern Iowa students as a class project and included several musical performances by Cedar Valley musicians influenced by Bowles.

Bowles died in 1984 at age 100. One of Cedar Falls’ first Black residents, his name and music is well-remembered by many area musicians and residents. Born in 1884 in Lafayette, La., he learned to play blues and jazz on homemade instruments before his parents bought him instruments to play. He played in several orchestras, including with Louis Armstrong.

He married Sarah Blanche in 1911 and came north to find work. In 1914, he worked as a street paver laying Cedar Falls’ first brick streets. He also was employed by local railroads, worked at the John Deere foundry for 22 years and as a tree trimmer. Cedar Falls poet James Hearst wrote a poem about Bowles, published in Hearst’s 1981 book, “Time Like a Furrow.”

In the 1960s, Bowles returned to his musical roots, playing for family and friends. He also was sought out by young musicians wanting to learn his unique picking style of guitar playing. He continued playing into his 90s.

Beyond music, Bowles had a generous, kind spirit, and the Bowles home was always a safe place for children who needed an escape from time to time. He also made sure each child had a new pair of shoes for the school year.

Bowles is the first African American to receive the Melendy Spirit Award.

“It’s important that we recognize the diversity that we have in the Cedar Valley and the efforts of people of all races and backgrounds to make our community a better place to live,” Timmer explained.

Mary Taylor, who died Oct. 13, 2020, was a Waterloo native whose family valued volunteer work, a trait she carried throughout her life. Her impact has been profound and notable, said Timmer, although she didn’t draw a lot of attention to her volunteer and leadership efforts.

“Some people are unsung heroes and the public doesn’t know all the different projects and organizations they’re involved in. It’s important to recognize their efforts and shows other people what a difference they can make in their communities,” Timmer explained.

Taylor graduated from the University of Northern Iowa and began her career in community involvement at the Cedar Falls Tourism Bureau before becoming director of marketing at the University of Northern Iowa. She later joined Western Home Communities as director of development.

She was actively involved in cultivating an award-winning Cedar Falls Main Street and provided leadership on such historic preservation projects as the Old Post Office. She helped create the Cedar Falls Authors Festival and volunteered for Cedar Trails Partnership, Friends of the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center and more than 25 other community organizations.

In addition, she raised funds for Western Home staff scholarships. The Mary Taylor Health Sciences Scholarship was established in her name with the Western Home Foundation.

Taylor was posthumously inducted into the Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame and received the Representative Citizen Award from the city of Cedar Falls and Cedar Falls Utilities.