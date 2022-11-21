 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bluegrass Festival is Friday and Saturday at Hilton Garden Inn

CEDAR FALLS — The eighth annual Thanksgiving Weekend Bluegrass Festival is Friday and Saturday at The Hilton Garden Inn, 7213 Nordic Drive.

Several award-winning groups are expected to perform, including Lori King & Junction 63, Bluegrass Express, The Baker Family, Edgar Loudermilk Band (Friday only) and two shows Saturday by Nick Dumas and Branchline.

Friday’s show kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with an open stage for anyone who wants to showcase their group or abilities, followed by the show’s featured performers.

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, there will be instrument workshops offered and bands will perform throughout the day, along with opportunities to jam. Reserved weekend passes, general admission seating and daily passes are available at junction63.com/lori-king-productions, by emailing iowabluegrassmusic@gmail.com or calling (641) 799-1442.

