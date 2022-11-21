Bluegrass Festival is Friday and Saturday at Hilton Garden Inn

CEDAR FALLS — The eighth annual Thanksgiving Weekend Bluegrass Festival is Friday and Saturday at The Hilton Garden Inn, 7213 Nordic Drive.
Several award-winning groups are expected to perform, including Lori King & Junction 63, Bluegrass Express, The Baker Family, Edgar Loudermilk Band (Friday only) and two shows Saturday by Nick Dumas and Branchline.
Friday’s show kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with an open stage for anyone who wants to showcase their group or abilities, followed by the show’s featured performers.
Waterloo Community Playhouse will host a Young Playwright Festival next spring 2023 for middle school and high school students in Waterloo.
On Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, there will be instrument workshops offered and bands will perform throughout the day, along with opportunities to jam. Reserved weekend passes, general admission seating and daily passes are available at
junction63.com/lori-king-productions, by emailing iowabluegrassmusic@gmail.com or calling (641) 799-1442.
Holiday Hoopla in Cedar Falls through the years
Holiday Hoopla 1
Santa Claus arrives in front of a packed crowd at the River Place Plaza in Cedar Falls for the Holiday Hoopla celebration in 2021.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Holiday Hoopla 5
The crowd watches the festivities at the River Place Plaza in Cedar Falls for the Holiday Hoopla celebration on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Holiday Hoopla 8
The crowd watches the festivities at the River Place Plaza in Cedar Falls for the Holiday Hoopla celebration on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Holiday Hoopla 2
The crowd listens to live music at the River Place Plaza in Cedar Falls for the Holiday Hoopla celebration on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Holiday Hoopla 3
People watch from a balcony overlooking the River Place Plaza in Cedar Falls for the Holiday Hoopla celebration on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Holiday Hoopla 4
The Innovative Soul Dance Company performs at the River Place Plaza in Cedar Falls for the Holiday Hoopla celebration on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
112820kg-holiday-hoopla-2
Iowa Northern Railroad sponsored the Polar Express train on display for the drive-by Holiday Hoopla festivities Friday night in Cedar Falls.
Kristin Guess
021320ho-progress-main-st-cf-1
Holiday Hoopla.
COURTESY PHOTO
112919bp-holiday-hoopla-3
Eric Zuck and his daughter Aria get a glimpse of Buddy the Elf on stage during Holiday Hoopla in downtown Cedar Falls, Iowa, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
112919bp-holiday-hoopla-6
Santa Claus watches fireworks during Holiday Hoopla in downtown Cedar Falls in 2019.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
112318bp-holiday-hoopla-1
Santa Claus rides through the Parkade in a snow globe during Holiday Hoopla in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Friday, November 23, 2018.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
112318bp-holiday-hoopla-4
Mrs. Claus greets children in Santa's Workshop during Holiday Hoopla in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018.
Brandon Pollock
112516bp-holiday-hoopla-5
Santa Claus waves as he makes his way through the crowd on the Parkade at a recent Holiday Hoopla in Cedar Falls.
Brandon Pollock
112516bp-holiday-hoopla-4
Sophia Sponseller and her dad, Brad Sponseller, enjoy Holiday Hoopla in Cedar Falls Friday.
Brandon Pollock
112715mp-Holiday-Hoopla-6
Santa arrives on a Northern Iowa panther last year at Holiday Hoopla.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, Courier Photo Editor
112516bp-holiday-hoopla-2
People line up to see Mrs. Claus at Santa's Workshop in downtown Cedar Falls Friday.
Brandon Pollock
112715mp-Holiday-Hoopla-2
Holiday Hoopla performance
COURIER FILE PHOTO
112814cc-holiday-hoopla-08
Santa and Mrs. Claus wave to the crowd as they make their way down Main Street in downtown Cedar Falls during Holiday Hoopla a year ago.
COURIER FILE PHOTO
112814cc-holiday-hoopla-01
Mrs. Claus, left, greets Cole Ragusi, 7, of Cedar Falls, during Holiday Hoopla Friday, Nov. 28, 2014, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
COURTNEY COLLINS/Courier Staff Photographer
112814cc-holiday-hoopla-03
Klaire Osborn, 7, of Janesville, gets a candy cane from Buddy the Elf during Holiday Hoopla Friday, Nov. 28, 2014, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
COURTNEY COLLINS/Courier Staff Photographer
112913mp-Holiday-Hoopla-9
People watch a light display at Santa's workshop during Holiday Hoopla on Friday in Cedar Falls.
Photos by MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
112913mp-Holiday-Hoopla-3
Xander Rowan, 7, of Cedar Falls, gets a hug from a snowman at Holiday Hoopla on Friday in Cedar Falls.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
