Bluegrass Christmas

A bluegrass Christmas concert is planned Sunday.

CEDAR FALLS — First Presbyterian Church will host a “Bluegrass Country Christmas” performance on Sunday, part of the Second Sunday Concert series.

It starts at 6:30 p.m. at the church, 902 Main St.

The concert is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be served afterwards.

