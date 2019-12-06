CEDAR FALLS — First Presbyterian Church will host a “Bluegrass Country Christmas” performance on Sunday, part of the Second Sunday Concert series.
It starts at 6:30 p.m. at the church, 902 Main St.
The concert is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be served afterwards.
